FCC Announces Disruptions to Universal Licensing System

Offers an extension for required filings during this time

The Federal Communications Commission has alerted broadcasters to a disruption of its Universal Licensing System (ULS). Various services have been unavailable since Friday, June 9.

Affected systems include the commission’s Tower Construction Notification System (TCNS), E-106 System and Antenna Structure Registration System (ASR). The FCC says this disruption is due to technical issues. During this time, no applications may be filed through the database.

As of June 13, there is no timeline for recovery, although the commission says it anticipates resolving these problems “in the near term.”

During this disruption, the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau and the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau have provided initial guidance regarding affected filing deadlines and review periods, as well as resources available for emergency authorization requests.

All regulatory filings that needed to be or will need to be made in these systems starting June 9 will be extended until the FCC announces normal ULS operations, for at least three business days after access to the systems resumes.

For more information, read the full public notice.

[See Our Business and Law Page]