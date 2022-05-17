FCC Will Consider Franken FMs in June

It will consider a proposal to allow these broadcasters to continue their FM6 radio service

Franken FM is on the agenda at the FCC.

Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has released a list of topics for the commission’s June meeting and FM6 is on it.

“We’re asking about preserving established local programming for radio audiences,” she wrote.

“For years, some low-power television stations licensed on Channel 6 have provided listeners local radio programming that was picked up on the FM dial, so-called FM6 stations. These stations sought to maintain this service to their existing audiences after the LPTV digital transition by seeking commission approval to provide their analog radio service as ‘ancillary or supplementary services.’”

Rosenworcel said the commission will consider a proposal to allow these broadcasters to continue their existing FM6 radio service, “provided that they meet certain conditions, including interference protection and the provision of a synchronous TV service to consumers.”

The Educational Media Foundation has been among those pressing the FCC for approval and clarification on policies around FM6 stations.

Radio World contributor James O’Neal has an ongoing series of articles on these stations; the first provided an overview, the second focuses on the tech behind the stations in the era of ATSC 3.0.