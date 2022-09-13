SBE Gears Up for Chapter 22 Broadcast and Technology Expo

The educational event is set for Sept. 29 in Syracuse, New York

The SBE Chapter 22 Broadcast & Technology Expo will be held Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Ramada by Wyndham hotel in Liverpool, New York. From 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the free, one-day event offers a variety presentations geared towards radio and TV professionals.

Expo highlights include approximately 30 exhibitors as well as two rooms offering 45 minute presentations covering different broadcast and media topics throughout the day. Attendees do not need to sign-up ahead of time to attend a presentation.

“We have presentations on the latest topics for radio, including HD Radio, new FM modulation techniques and the latest on audio processing,” said Alan Jurison, SBE Chapter 22 and Expo Committee member. “There are also papers that appeal to both [TV and radio] disciplines, focusing on fiber-optics, IT Cybersecurity, device monitoring, transmitter site management and best practices.”

In the morning of Sept. 29, one of the two rooms will offer radio-specific sessions such as “Cloud-Based Radio Broadcasting and the Last Mile Problem” and “Reducing Analog FM operating costs with SmartFM.” See that list of sessions here.

The keynote speaker for the event is media technology consultant Skip Pizzi, author of the book “Digital Radio Basics.”

While the event is just a couple of weeks away, Jurison said registration is still open for both attendees and exhibitors.

“There are still a few exhibitor booth openings and we’ve had quite a few companies registering within the last few weeks to add to the face-to-face experience,” he said.

The photo below depicts the 2022 Expo floor layout and confirmed 28 exhibitor booths.

Admission to the expo as an attendee is free and includes a continental breakfast with coffee. The SBE said a provided lunch and dinner option is also available, at $10 and $16, respectively.

Jurison said SBE Expos provide a great alternative for those who are unable to travel to Las Vegas for the annual NAB Show.

“[Expos] are challenging to put together, but they are so vital for engineers and other technical-focused people in our industry to learn about new technologies and trends, as well as getting to meet the companies they do business with, see some of the latest products and learn in a more formal educational setting.”

A one hour reception will follow the educational sessions with snacks and cocktails provided. The SBE National Awards Dinner will follow the reception. SBE National will hold its fall meetings at the Chapter 22 Expo on Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29.

Register for the SBE Chapter 22 Expo here. Additional details can be found on the SBE website.

