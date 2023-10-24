Stenberg and Shulins Launch an RF Consultancy

They have acquired Greg Best’s business and started Over The Air RF Consulting

Engineers Jim Stenberg and Paul Shulins have acquired Greg Best Consulting Inc. and launched a new consultancy called Over The Air RF Consulting LLC, or “OTA RF.”

It will handle radio and TV engineering projects including applications, broadcast system engineering, project management and airborne thermal measurements of antennas and transmission lines.

“Paul and Jim are working closely with Greg to ensure a seamless transition, and to further build on the excellent firm Greg has developed over the last two decades,” Shulins and Stenberg wrote in the announcement.

They said Greg Best is retiring from full-time consulting. “OTA RF will continue to provide all the services that GBC has in the past and expand those as opportunities appear. Greg will support OTA RF as an advisor and consultant for an extended period of time.”

The company’s contact number is 207-221-7677; emails are [email protected] and [email protected]. A website is pending.

Paul Shulins is president of Shulins Solutions, which now will be rolled into the neew company. A longtime director of technical operations for Greater Media, he also has worked for Burk Technology.

Jim Stenberg is owner of JS Engineering and has held engineering positions at companies including Signal Infrastructure Group, American Tower, Dielectric and Jampro. He is a recipient of the NAB Television Engineering Achievement Award.

Greg Best has done broadcast consulting for a variety of customers and has decades of experience in design, marketing and product management of RF equipment. According to a bio on the IEEE website he spent 16 years with the Broadcast Division of Harris in various roles including design engineer to TV product manager. He has also worked for Motorola and for IFR Systems Test and Measurement division.

Among the organizations in which all three are active is the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society. Shulins is the current president, Stenberg is chairman of this year’s BTS Symposium in Washington and Best is currently a member at large.

