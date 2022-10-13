RFS to Exit Broadcast Business (Except Cable)

Radio Frequency Systems will “ramp down” most of its broadcast and defense systems business globally, according to a letter to RFS customers from President/CEO Monika Maurer.

“This decision was a very difficult one, and one that was taken only after many rounds of reviews and discussions with our shareholders.”

Maurer wrote that implementation has started and “is planned to be completed in the coming months.” RFS will fulfill outstanding orders.

With its roots in cable manufacturing, RFS plans to continue making broadcast cable, according to Maurer’s letter.

Radio World reached out to the company’s German and North American operations for comment on the details including the impact on its workforce, and will report any reply.

RFS, headquartered in Germany, has five manufacturing facilities globally and more than 1,000 employees, according to its website, which describes its business as providing “innovative wireless and broadcast infrastructure products and solutions.” Much of that business is with mobile and fixed wireless operators, OEMs, distributors, systems integrators and microwave companies.

The company’s beginnings date to 1900, when a predecessor company, Hackethal Draht und Kabelwerke, was established to make electric cables.

Current product offerings for broadcast include television, DAB and FM antennas, combiners, filters and switching systems. Among recent broadcast work was television infrastructure for One World Trade Center in New York. Just last month RFS launched two new ranges of antennas for next-generation TV broadcasting standards.