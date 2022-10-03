Foundation Has Aid to Help Radio/TV People in Need

Broadcasters Foundation of America has received requests for help from people harmed by Ian

The Broadcasters Foundation of America is getting ready to send its first financial aid to broadcast industry professionals who have been suffering the effects of Hurricanes Ian and Fiona.

“This is exactly the kind of unfortunate disaster where The Broadcasters Foundation of America steps in to help radio and TV colleagues who qualify for emergency aid,” said President Tim McCarthy.

“We’ve been reaching out to groups and state associations in those areas and asking them to let their employees and members know they can apply for aid from the foundation. Requests are coming in, and we anticipate that the requests will increase over the next few weeks.” The organization said individuals affected include individuals who work at companies like Spanish Broadcasting System, America CV Station Group, Telemundo and Univision,

The foundation has a streamlined vetting process for emergency grants, which gets funds to recipients as fast as possible.

BFA is “asking every broadcaster” in affected areas to help it get the word out to those who may need the assistance.

Applications for the BFOA Emergency Grant Program and more information can be found at https://broadcastersfoundation.org/emergencygrant/.