NAB Launches New “We Are Broadcasters” Ad Campaign

The National Association of Broadcasters has launched a series of new advertising spots focused on the enduring value of local broadcasting and the commitment of TV and radio stations across the country to deliver trusted information.

The ads are part of the We Are Broadcasters campaign, an initiative started in 2013 to educate policymakers about their constituents’ reliance on local broadcasters.

In recognition of the NAB’s centennial anniversary, the association says the spots “juxtapose history with the present day to showcase how local broadcasting is continuously innovating to meet the new ways people consume news and information.” The spots encourage viewers and listeners to contact their members of Congress and remind them that local broadcasting is here to stay.

“For over a century, America’s broadcast radio and television stations have provided the most trusted news and information to our local communities,” said NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt. “Today, while broadcasters continue to innovate to meet audiences’ needs online, on-the-air and on the go, our mission of public service remains the same. I urge stations to air these spots as a reminder to our hundreds of millions of viewers and listeners, our communities across the country and our elected officials about the enduring value of broadcasting.”

Stations can download the spots, which are available in English and Spanish for TV and radio, here.

