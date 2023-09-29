NAB Show Calls for 2024 BEIT Conference Proposals

The deadline to apply is Nov. 3

Proposals for technical papers and panel sessions are now being accepted for the NAB Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology (BEIT) Conference.

Selected papers will be presented during the convention, held April 13–16, in conjunction with the 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The BEIT Conference at NAB Show is designed for broadcast engineers and technicians, technology managers and developers, contractors, equipment manufacturers and distributors, consultants, researchers and R&D engineers.

According to the NAB, the conference focuses on “technical issues facing today’s media professionals with an emphasis on the evolution of technology for radio, television, digital and the broader media and IT ecosystem.”

Papers and session proposals may be submitted online through the 2024 BEIT Call for Papers and Panels portal.

Proposals explaining the underlying technologies used in new broadcast products or services will be considered. The NAB said proposals submitted for the purpose of promoting company products or services will not be accepted.

The deadline for proposals is Nov. 3, 2023. Submissions accepted for presentation will be notified by Jan. 19, 2024.

