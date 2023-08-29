Summit Launches EAS Compliance Service

SummitGO is a new line offered by Summit Technology Group to assist radio and television broadcasters in maintaining legal compliance with the ever-evolving EAS requirements.

The product is available as a subscription, and the hardware gateway allows Summit personnel to remotely monitor all aspects of a station’s EAS equipment.

Technicians maintain weekly logs, conduct quarterly inspections and provide proactive support by contacting the client in the event of a discrepancy. Required ETRS forms 1, 2 and 3 are filed on behalf of the station and firmware updates are installed per the manufacturer specifications.

Customers can manage their logs and access all required documents via SummitGO’s secure online portal. SummitGO starts at $119 per month for the first station and $45 per month for additional stations in a cluster.

