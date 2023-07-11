SBE Releases Its Latest Compensation Survey

The Society of Broadcast Engineers says its latest compensation survey reinforces that engineers who hold SBE Certification on average earn a higher salary than those who don’t.

This year’s respondents whose jobs are solely in radio engineering reported an average salary of $86,646 with certification, and $74,576 without it. Salaries are higher for those working in TV (or both TV and radio) but again those with certification earned more.

The survey draws on information from 354 qualified respondents and was taken in April and May. SBE membership was not required to participate.

The SBE released several additional highlights in this PDF. Among the visible findings is the continued dominance of older engineers; the highest numbers of respondents were in their late 50s to late 60s.

Of the 230 respondents who reported getting a raise last year, the largest number got a 3% bump. However 30 engineers saw raises of 8% or more.

The survey included 25 questions about job titles, broadcast market size and compensation in dollars and offered benefits. It is available through the SBE Bookstore. Society members can log in to access the results for free, and non-members can purchase the report.

